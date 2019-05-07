|One of the oldest metal bands from Russia, and the band that is not afraid to change
|Fiche créée today et modifiée today at 19h28. (Visitée 2 fois)
|Musique :
|
Metal / Alternative / Rock
|
Nombre de titres :
(diffusés sur Rockenfolie)
|5 (voir détails ci-après)
|
Audience cumulée :
(depuis le 19/10/2020)
|247 (audience calculée à partir des IP différentes pour chaque diffusion)
|Style :
|Metal / Alternative / Rock
|Provenance :
|
|Bandcamp :
|Cliquez ici
|Site Web :
|Cliquez ici
|Première diffusion :
|Monday 19 october
|Dernière diffusion :
|Today at 23h19
|Concerts programmés :
|
Insérez le code suivant sur votre site pour ajouter ce lecteur :
<iframe src="http://www.rockenfolie.com/player-radio-rock-mp3_free-4231.html?width=515" width="515" height="26" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Modifiez le paramètre width pour personnaliser l'affichage.
|
Insérez le code suivant sur votre site pour ajouter ce lecteur :
<iframe src="http://www.rockenfolie.com/player-radio-rock-mp3_free-4230.html?width=515" width="515" height="26" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Modifiez le paramètre width pour personnaliser l'affichage.
|
Insérez le code suivant sur votre site pour ajouter ce lecteur :
<iframe src="http://www.rockenfolie.com/player-radio-rock-mp3_free-4229.html?width=515" width="515" height="26" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Modifiez le paramètre width pour personnaliser l'affichage.
|
Insérez le code suivant sur votre site pour ajouter ce lecteur :
<iframe src="http://www.rockenfolie.com/player-radio-rock-mp3_free-4228.html?width=515" width="515" height="26" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Modifiez le paramètre width pour personnaliser l'affichage.
|
Actualités :
Au 27 octobre 2020
Entrée en diffusion
Line Up :
Biographie :
GRENOUER “Ambition 999” [Deluxe Edition]
GRENOUER's 9thfull-length album “Ambition 999” was released in 2019 Sleaszy Rider, the Greek Record Label. However, in 2020 the same album was rereleased by RussianMazzar Records, as deluxe extended edition. With additional songs (17 in total) the length of the deluxe version exceeds 1 hour of pure music, alternative and exceptionally melodic metal. The album was recorded and produced by AnssiKippo(Finland) and Giuseppe 'Dualized' Bassi (Italy).
REVIEW:“...Musically, it's modern, greasy and distorted, but using melodies in a way similar of what can be heard in Nu Metal and Metalcore, but being different and, at the same time, accessible to a broader public due the charming melodies used in their songs, and even some ethereal elements that seems to come from Progressive Rock in some moments. Yes, it's a different form to experiment on Modern Metal tendencies, and it's really charming to the ears. Giuseppe DUALIZED Bassi is the guy who signs the album's production, mix and mastering, and it can be said as an almost perfect work. The songs are sounding heavy and abrasive (as modern Metal tendencies needs to sound), but clean in a way that their melodies can be understood without problems. Yes, it's really good,”- "Metal Mark" Garcia(Metal Temple Magazine).
GRENOUER is a band from St Petersburg, Russia,that has been active since early 90's and progressed from extreme metal to far more melodic tunes. GRENOUER's discography includes 9 full-length albums released worldwide and great amount of music videos.
|
Liste des titres diffusés
sur Rockenfolie, la radio :
(Cliquez sur un titre pour voir ses détails de diffusion)
|
Détails de diffusion du titre :
Ingenious Care Nouveau !
Première diffusion :
Monday 19 october at 23h49
Dernière diffusion :
Today at 23h19
5 diffusions depuis tuesday 7 may 2019 :