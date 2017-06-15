Actualités :

Au 17 septembre 2018 :

Kate est très heureuse de signaler que sa

piste DYNAMITE est ajoutée à de nombreuses stations de radio en France,

Allemagne, Royaume-Uni, Pays-Bas, Suisse, Italie, Espagne, Portugal,

Danemark, Suède, Grèce, etc.



Kate apprécie tellement ses partenaires radio stratégiques qui font exploser DYNAMITE sur le continent.

Au 10 août 2018 :

Kate Russell is breaking in Europe on rock and pop rock stations in France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, The UK, Greece,Austria, Denmark, The Netherlands and Sweden.

Line Up :

Kate Russell : vocals / keyboards

Greg Leiz : lap steel, acoustic and electric guitar

Rich Mouser : electric and acoustic guitars

Bob Glaub : Bass

Stephen Hodges : drums / percussion

Biographie :

Kate Russell grew up in Australia and after completing her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music at Berklee College of Music, Boston and The University of North Texas respectively, she spent years in the center of the action forging new ground by blending musical styles. “ I use a compositional hybrid of R&B and Rock and enjoy being musically adventurous.”

Kate was fortunate enough to be able to record and interact with some of the greatest musicians, producers, engineers and business partners to form strategic alliances that continue to this day .

All this led to many chart singles in the US and Worldwide.

She has shared the stage with: Great White, Blue Oyster Cult, Robben Ford, Slaughter, Asia, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Leon Russell, The Blasters, Pat Benatar, The Tubes, Keith Emerson etc

Kate Russell a grandi en Australie et après avoir terminé ses baccalauréats et sa maîtrise en musique au Berklee College of Music de Boston et à l'Université du Nord du Texas, elle a passé des années au centre de l'action en forgeant de nouveaux styles musicaux."J'utilise un hybride compositionnel de R & B et de Rock et j'apprécie d'être musicalement aventureux."

Kate a eu la chance de pouvoir enregistrer et interagir avec certains des plus grands musiciens, producteurs, ingénieurs et partenaires commerciaux pour former des alliances stratégiques qui continuent à ce jour.

Tout cela a conduit à de nombreux singles de graphique aux États-Unis et dans le monde entier.

Elle a partagé la scène avec: Great White, Blue Oyster Cult, Robben Ford, Slaughter, Asie, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Léon Russell, Dave Mason, Les Blasters, Pat Benatar, Les Tubes, Keith Emerson etc