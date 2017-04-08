|Kate Russell brings to us a wonderful musical blend, an adventurous, and innovative style, with powerful vocals, and honest songwriting.
|Fiche créée friday 10 august et modifiée monday 17 september at 21h20. (Visitée 108 fois)
|Musique :
|
Rock
|
Nombre de titres :
(diffusés sur Rockenfolie)
|5 (voir détails ci-après)
|
Audience cumulée :
(depuis le 10/08/2018)
|220 (audience calculée à partir des IP différentes pour chaque diffusion)
|Style :
|Rock
|Provenance :
|
|Label :
|Big Blue Ocean Recordings LLC
|FaceBook :
|Cliquez ici
|Site Web :
|Cliquez ici
|Dernier album :
|Give your love to me
|Première diffusion :
|Friday 10 august
|Dernière diffusion :
|Today at 17h59
|Concerts programmés :
|
Insérez le code suivant sur votre site pour ajouter ce lecteur :
<iframe src="http://www.rockenfolie.com/player-radio-rock-mp3_free-3599.html?width=515" width="515" height="26" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Modifiez le paramètre width pour personnaliser l'affichage.
|
Insérez le code suivant sur votre site pour ajouter ce lecteur :
<iframe src="http://www.rockenfolie.com/player-radio-rock-mp3_free-3598.html?width=515" width="515" height="26" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Modifiez le paramètre width pour personnaliser l'affichage.
|
Insérez le code suivant sur votre site pour ajouter ce lecteur :
<iframe src="http://www.rockenfolie.com/player-radio-rock-mp3_free-3597.html?width=515" width="515" height="26" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Modifiez le paramètre width pour personnaliser l'affichage.
|
Insérez le code suivant sur votre site pour ajouter ce lecteur :
<iframe src="http://www.rockenfolie.com/player-radio-rock-mp3_free-3596.html?width=515" width="515" height="26" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Modifiez le paramètre width pour personnaliser l'affichage.
|
Actualités :
Au 17 septembre 2018 :
Kate est très heureuse de signaler que sa
Au 10 août 2018 :
Kate Russell is breaking in Europe on rock and pop rock stations in France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, The UK, Greece,Austria, Denmark, The Netherlands and Sweden.
Line Up :
Kate Russell : vocals / keyboards
Biographie :
Kate Russell grew up in Australia and after completing her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music at Berklee College of Music, Boston and The University of North Texas respectively, she spent years in the center of the action forging new ground by blending musical styles. “ I use a compositional hybrid of R&B and Rock and enjoy being musically adventurous.”
Kate was fortunate enough to be able to record and interact with some of the greatest musicians, producers, engineers and business partners to form strategic alliances that continue to this day .
All this led to many chart singles in the US and Worldwide.
She has shared the stage with: Great White, Blue Oyster Cult, Robben Ford, Slaughter, Asia, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Leon Russell, The Blasters, Pat Benatar, The Tubes, Keith Emerson etc
Kate Russell a grandi en Australie et après avoir terminé ses baccalauréats et sa maîtrise en musique au Berklee College of Music de Boston et à l'Université du Nord du Texas, elle a passé des années au centre de l'action en forgeant de nouveaux styles musicaux."J'utilise un hybride compositionnel de R & B et de Rock et j'apprécie d'être musicalement aventureux."
|
Liste des titres diffusés
sur Rockenfolie, la radio :
(Cliquez sur un titre pour voir ses détails de diffusion)
|
Détails de diffusion du titre :
Powerful stuff
Première diffusion :
Friday 31 august at 06h21
Dernière diffusion :
Today at 17h59
2 diffusions depuis saturday 8 april 2017 :