Détails de diffusion du titre :

Le temps d'avoir le temps



Première diffusion :

Saturday 13 october at 12h22



Dernière diffusion :

Today at 18h00



12 diffusions depuis saturday 17 june 2017 : Today at 18h00 Wednesday 5 december at 03h08 Thursday 29 november at 21h38 Sunday 25 november at 04h18 Tuesday 20 november at 13h31 Thursday 15 november at 23h35 Saturday 10 november at 16h37 Tuesday 6 november at 10h23 Thursday 1st november at 08h38 Saturday 27 october at 01h49 Monday 22 october at 12h36 Saturday 13 october at 12h22