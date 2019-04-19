Actualités :

Au 19 avril 2019 :

Nous faisons la promotion de notre album "Down The Hatch" en concert. Nous travaillons entre les dates sur les morceaux de notre prochain album.

Line Up :

Gianni Rosati (Giro Reign) : Chanteur / Guitariste

David Rosset (Dav Elgin) : Guitariste

Björn Rapp (Björn Bear) : Batteur

Olivier Reymond (Rey) : Bassiste

Biographie :

The Ground Shaker could be defined by its name alone, big groovy and rock sounds that give you this irresistible urge to "head bang". Channeling their inner rage and bringing grit and groove back to the Rock scene, The Ground Shaker is revitalizing the genre, sticking to their root, and playing with a fearless conviction that is lacking of many of today's bands. Giro Reign, mixes his raspy voice and sharp riffs with bluesy solos, creating a heavy and yet tasteful music. The band definitely bears the US footprint, that Giro has acquired in California, and embellishes it with harmonies and effective rhythms conferred by Dav's guitar. Rey's distorted bass complements the perfect chemistry of The Ground Shaker by supporting Bjorn's bear strike and present drums thus making the rhythm section a locomotive of these hairy compositions.

In early 2016, Giro were asked to join the band of his childhood friend Dav (guitar), in which Rey (bass) was already playing since a couple of years. As he was back from the USA, where he has a Trash Metal band, (“Reign of Lies”), Giro accepted the invitation and convinced his longtime friend Bjorn to add his solid drumming skills to the band. Having been P.M.T's drummer which played alongside with bands such as Korn and Marylin Manson, Bjorn was really excited to participate to this new project. “The Ground Shaker” was officially born.